Live Stream: Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia Weigh In Video

Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. and four-division title holder Mikey Garcia hit the scale at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT for the official weigh-in for their blockbuster showdown Saturday night on FOX PPV.

The big PBC on FOX PPV boxing event is just a day away and the IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and challenger Mikey Garcia will take center stage for the ceremonial pre-fight weigh ins on Friday March 15. The weigh-in will be live streamed (Video on this page).

Both combatants are undefeated and in their primes. Spence is considered the most feared welterweight in boxing, and Garcia a four-division world champion is willing to jump to 147-pounds to challenge him.

This will be the first Pay-Per-View event headliner for both and they will be in front of a 50 thousand audience full of screaming fight fans at the AT&T stadium in Dallas, Texas, the home of the NFL team the Cowboys.







For the Texas native Spence this fight is extra special because he is the main event on his first PPV and fighting in his hometown.

Will Mikey Garcia be able to overcome the size and strength of the welterweight champion and pull off the upset or will Errol Spence Jr. be to big and strong for the current lightweight world champion and send him packing back down in weight.

The Weigh-In is on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT live streamed on YouTube and televised on Fox Sports.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Mikey Garcia Full Weigh-In Video



YouTube video by PBC