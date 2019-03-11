Mikey Garcia will turn into the Incredible Hulk and smash Errol Spence Jr

Mikey Garcia is a real throwback fighter.

While the entire welterweight division is ducking IBF champion Errol Spence Jr., Mikey is the only one with the balls to fight him and even going up to 147lbs to do it.

It shows you that Mikey is about the competition and legacy.

Other fighters will only go up in weight if they have an advantage like Manny Pacquiao with his typical catchweight and rehydration clauses or if the money is huge.







People are comparing this to Pacquiao going up from lightweight all the way to welterweight to fight Oscar De La Hoya, but Spence vs. Garcia is nothing like that sham fight.

Pacquiao fought a weight drained and shot Oscar De La Hoya, while Garcia is fighting a dangerous undefeated champion in his prime.

Mikey said no catchweight, he only wants to fight the boogeyman Spence at his natural weight and beat him at his best to prove to the world that he’s the best pound for pound.

Mikey’s been taking this move up to welterweight seriously. He hired Victor Conte and the SNAC team for his nutritional and strength and conditioning program.

The change in his size, his power and his conditioning is already showing during training camp.

He will turn into the Incredible Hulk on fight night and pull off one of the greatest feats in boxing history by destroying the most feared man at welterweight and becoming a huge star overnight.

The highest weight Garcia fought was at 140lbs, he won the IBF title against Sergey Lipinets before going back down to 135lbs to defend his WBC title and unify the lightweight belts against IBF champ Robert Easter Jr.

The focus and dedication to prove the haters wrong is what puts extra motivation behind Garcia.

He will solidify himself among the great legends of the sport, and he will also show the world that Manny Pacquiao who people like to claim is the giant killer was nothing more than a media sensation created by Top Rank.

In fact, a teenage Garcia used to spar Pacquiao and gave him that work.

I hope the doubters will give Mikey his props and praise him when he pulls off the upset against Spence at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 16.

A new Pay-Per-View star will be born at the Dallas Star.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.