Watch Michael Conlan vs Ruben Hernandez, Collazo vs Vargas, and Paddy Barnes Live Stream on ESPN+

Irish boxing star Michael “Mick” Conlan is ready to shine on St. Patrick’s Day in New York City when he takes on Ruben Garcia Hernandez in a 10-round Top Rank main event at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live streamed online through ESPN+ on March 17.

Michael Conlan (10-0, 6 KOs) is becoming a staple in the New York city area with a lot of Irish American people there to support the Irish featherweight prospect.

This will be Conlans fifth fight at the Madison Square Garden venue, and he will take a huge step up when he takes on Mexican veteran Ruben Garcia Hernandez (24-3-2, 10 KOs).

The goal moving forward for the Olympic bronze medalist is to build up his name in the US and land him a world title fight within the next two years.







If Conlan continues to win and in entertaining fashion on the ESPN platforms he could become one of the big draws in the lower weight divisions.

Luis Collazo (38-7, 20 KOs) is a former WBA welterweight champion and is nearly 20-years in the boxing game. He is looking to make a run at the top again, and will need to get by the tough Canadian boxer Samuel Vargas.

Also on the card is Irish bantamweight Paddy Barnes and he will take on Oscar Mojica in what should be an action packed fight.

Top Prospects Joseph Adorno and Josue Vargas will also see action on the card.

St. Patrick’s Day March 17, 2019 Top Rank Fight Card

Featherweight- Michael Conlan vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez

Welterweight – Luis Collazo vs. Samuel Vargas

Bantamweight – Paddy Barnes vs. Oscar Mojica

Junior Welterweight – Josue Vargas vs. Adriano Ramirez

Junior Welterweight – John Bauza vs. Ricardo Maldonado

Featherweight – Vladimir Nikitin vs. Juan Tapia

Lightweight – Joseph Adorno vs. Victor Rosas

Junior Welterweight – Lee Reeves vs. Eduardo Torres

Watch Michael Conlan vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 6:00pm ET live stream online through ESPN+ available on ESPN.com.