Watch ONE FC: A NEW ERA Folayang vs Aoki 2, Lee vs Jing Nan Live Online

The ONE CHAMPIONSHIP: A NEW ERA show on Sunday March 31 in at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan will feature four title fights headlined by the Men’s lightweight championship Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki 2.

The preliminary bouts will be live streamed for free on the One FC Facebook Live and Twitter pages, the main show will be shown on the One FC Super App and international audiences can watch it live streamed on YouTube.

Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang won the vacant One Lightweight championship at the ONE Championship: Conquest of Champions on November 23, 2018 against Amir Khan. This is the second time the Filipino has been a One Champion.

The first time Folayang held the title was when he won the belt in 2016 against Shinya Aoki by TKO. Tonight the Japanese grappler Aoki has a chance at redemption in a rematch with Folayang and another shot at the title.







The co-main events will all be championship bouts.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee for the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship, Aung La N Sang vs. Ken Hasegawa for the ONE Middleweight World Championship, and Kevin Belingon vs. Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

Tonight will be the debuts of former UFC world champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Both combatants are fighting in the Grand Prix tournament quarterfinals, Alvarez will compete in the Lightweight bracket and Johnson will be in the Flyweight bracket.

Andy Souwer and Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex two kickboxing veterans will square of in a special catch weight super series kickboxing match.

ONE Championship: A New Era March 31, 2019 Fight Card

MAIN EVENT

ONE Lightweight World Championship – Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki 2

CO-MAIN EVENTS

ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship – Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

ONE Middleweight World Championship – Aung La N Sang vs. Ken Hasegawa

ONE Bantamweight World Championship – Kevin Belingon vs. Bibiano Fernandes

MAIN CARD

Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarter Final – Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Demetrious Johnson

Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarter Final – Eddie Alvarez vs. Timofey Nastyukhin

Super Series Kickboxing – Catch Weight (72.0KG) – Andy Souwer vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

PRELIMS

Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal – Danny Kingad vs. Senzo Ikeda

Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal – Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Hakim Hamech

Hiroki Akimoto vs. Joseph Lasiri

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Kseniya Lachkova

Anthony Engelen vs. Garry Tonon

Panicos Yusuf vs. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud

Yoon Chang Min vs. Bala Shetty

One: A New Era takes place in Tokyo, Japan on March 31, 2019 at 3:30 PM available to watch on the ONE Super App: www.onefc.com/download-app/ and on TV Check your local listings to see if your country will air the fights. The free undercard prelim bouts will take place online through One’s official Facebook: facebook.com/ONEChampionship/ and Twitter: twitter.com/onechampionship