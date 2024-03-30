PBC on Amazon Prime Video: Tszyu vs. Fundora, Rolly vs. Pitbull FREE Fight Prelims Live Stream

The inaugural PBC on Amazon Prime Video will feature four world title fights live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 30th with Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora as the main event. A Free two-fight preliminary card live stream on YouTube will air before the main card.

Unbeaten Australian star Tim Tszyu takes on Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora in a light middleweight title unification bout for the WBC and WBO belts.

Rolando “Rolly” Romero will put his WBA light welterweight title on the line against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event.

Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Australian challenger Michael Zerafa and the opening championship bout features WBC flyweight champ Julio Cesar Martinez taking on challenger Angelino Cordova.

The Free fight preliminary card on YouTube will feature top contenders in the 154-pound division Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza going head to head in a 12 round light middleweight bout, and Floyd Mayweather’s up and coming rising star Curmel Moton will fight Anthony Cuba in an 8 round super featherweight bout.

Main Card (Amazon Prime Video PPV)

Light Middleweight Championship – Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora (WBO/WBC Titles)

Light Welterweight Championship – Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (WBA Title)

Middleweight Championship – Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa (WBA Title)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova (WBC Title)

Free Prelim Card (YouTube)

Light Middleweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba

Early Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Erick Garcia Benitez

Featherweight – Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Super Featherweight – Kaipo Gallegos vs. Eric Howard

Super Lightweight – Adrian Neaves vs. Steven Walker

Watch the Free PBC on Prime Video PRELIMS Live Stream: Bohachuk vs. Mendoza & Moton vs. Cuba on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel. The main card will broadcast after the Free Prelims on Amazon Prime Video at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

