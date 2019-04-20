How to Watch Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan Fight Online

The Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan WBO welterweight championship fight will take place at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York city, widely known as the Mecca of Boxing.

The April 20 event will be shown live on ESPN Pay-Per-View for ESPN+ subscribers and it is promoted by Top Rank in association with Matchroom Boxing and Khan Promotions.

This will be a US versus Britain boxing affair with the undefeated pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford putting his WBO welterweight title on the line against a former world champion and very fast and elusive Amir “King” Khan of Bolton.

Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) from Omaha, Nebraska is widely considered the best in boxing. He held titles from 135, 140, and 147 pounds. Now he is looking to become a Pay-Per-View attraction following the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao all former pound-for-pound kings who became huge names under the Top Rank banner.







Tonight Crawford must put on an impressive performance against an always ready Khan to become a star. The speed could present issues for the American champion but he believes his power and switch hitter stance would befuddled the British challenger.

Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) is a former Olympic silver medalist and WBA/IBF light welterweight world champion. He has fought so many great fighters including going up to 160 pounds to take on Canelo Alvarez. He was out-boxing the tough Mexican champion but got caught and knocked out cold midway through the fight.

He believes if his speed and movement will be enough to prevail against Crawford and finally landing a welterweight world title.

Fight fans who aren’t subscribed to ESPN+ can watch the Crawford vs. Khan PPV live stream on Computer, Laptop, Phone or Tablet through FITE.TV.

You can visit TopRank.com for more info, the fight will be available for purchase on FITE.TV the streaming partner of Top Rank promotions and you will be asked to register, once you are cleared you can buy the fight for $69.99.

Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan takes place on April 20, 2019 live at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT.