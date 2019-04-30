Keith Thurman will run in the ring if he fights Manny Pacquiao

If the rumors are true that Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Keith “Run Time” Thurman are going to fight in July, I predict that Thurman will run and move all night long.

After seeing Thurman fight Josesito Lopez and nearly get knocked out cold by a few grazing shots in the seventh round by a journeyman boxer, I wonder what would happen if he tasted a Pacquiao right hook or left straight down the middle.

Danny Garcia showed how you take care of a Josesito Lopez type caliber opponent when he knocked out Adrian Granados. Garcia is no joke and is one of the hardest punchers at welterweight.

Thurman is also a very disrespectful and arrogant boxer. Unlike Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter, Thurman really had the nerve to insult and mock Pacquiao because he got knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez after four grueling legendary wars.







I really hope Thurman tries to knockout a 40-year-old Pacquiao because if he tries to do that he will be the one on the canvas.

He thinks because Pacquiao is small, old, and past his prime that he will be an easy win and an easy payday.

Adrien Broner also talked big but couldn’t do anything and ran against Manny and was scared to engage. Most of these fighters talk big but when they get in the ring with the Filipino southpaw Senator they try to survive because they have flashbacks of Antonio Margarito’s broken face and the Ricky Hatton KO.

We all know Thurman is avoiding undefeated IBF champ Errol Spence Jr. because he knows that fight won’t go past six rounds. If he tries to trade blows with the much larger IBF welterweight champion and tastes the power he will get on his bicycle like he did with Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Josesito Lopez.

This is why Thurman runs all night when he fights. He doesn’t want to lose and he is scared to get caught flush.

He is looking at Pacquiao as the easiest and weakest link. He better put some respect on Pacquiao’s name because he will be in for a shock if he thinks the old lion will lay down easy and can’t touch him.