Austin Trout vs Terrell Gausha LIVE Stream on Fox Sports Go

Former 154lb world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout takes on former title challenger Terrell Gausha in a 10-round main event on PBC on FOX Sports 1 in Biloxi, Mississippi on May 25. The co-main event features undefeated junior middleweight Chordale Booker taking on tough veteran boxer Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso of Nigeria in a 10-round bout, rising welterweight prospect Eimantas Stanionis will be the open the main card broadcast.

Austin Trout (31-5, 17 KOs) is a former WBA junior middleweight world champion and at 33 he is at a crossroads in his career, another loss could mean his days as a top contender are likely over.

Trout made changes to his camp by adding Floyd Mayweather Sr. as his head trainer and Oscar De La Hoya’s longtime conditioning coach Rob Garcia to the team.

His biggest win was against future hall of famer Miguel Cotto, but all his losses were hard-fought and some were controversial decisions that could have gone his way like his fight with Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez.







This is an opportunity to revive his career. If he cannot beat a top contender like Gausha he may have to hang up the gloves and let go of his desire to become a world champion again, if he wins it could be one more step to an ultimate comeback story.

Terrell Gausha (21-1, 10 KOs) represented the United States at the 2012 Olympic games in London. He has one professional loss to former champion and slick Cuban southpaw Erislandy Lara. At 31 he feels he is fresher than Trout who has more wear and tear on his body.

After his loss to Lara, Gausha wants to come back with a vengeance and knockout Trout for calling him out.

PBC on FOX Sports May 25 Fight Card

Austin Trout vs Terrell Gausha

Chordale Booker vs Wale Omotoso

Ahmed Elbiali vs Marlos Simones

Carlos Negron vs Daniel Martz

Amon Rashidi vs Alexander Centeno

Shawn Simpson vs Sergio Quiroz

Efe Apochi vs Earl Newman

Habib Ahmed vs Juan De Angel

Antonio Tarver Jr. vs Thomas Hill

Willie Jones vs Lucas Santa Maria

Brandon Glanton vs Shawn Simpson

Burley Brooks vs Francisco Ariri Neto

Brandon Glanton vs Billy Cunningham

Fernando Garcia vs Dennis Contreras

Trout vs. Gausha takes place at the Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on FOX Sports and live stream online FOXSportsGo.com.