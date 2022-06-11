Watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo Fight Stream Online on ESPN+ June 11

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will feature a Puerto Rican Day parade eve of Top Rank action live Saturday, June 11, from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The featured bouts will begin at 11 p.m. ET. The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The super middleweight 10-round main event stars knockout artist Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga as he defends his NABO belt against two-time world challenger Alexis Angulo. Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) launched his career with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts and hopes to edge closer to a world title shot with a victory over Angulo, while Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) is determined to upset the apple cart.

Battling in the eight-round co-feature will be junior lightweights Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-1, 11 KOs); both are from Puerto Rico.

On location, ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analyst; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Main Card and Undercard and Channels and Start Times

Main Card 11:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo

Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron

Undercard 7:10 PM ET/PT on ESPN+

Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan

Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger

Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz

Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Rufugio Montellano

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga

