WATCH Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale FREE Live Stream Undercard

The Barclays in Brooklyn, NY is going to be hot tonight when WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder puts his green belt on the line against challenger Dominic Breazeale on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Before the main card starts boxing fans can watch a free live stream of the undercard bouts on YouTube (video below).

The preliminary undercard will feature some of the most exciting young talent in boxing today including undefeated prospects. It is also a countdown live show to the main event and will discuss the heavyweight fight during breaks in the action.

The countdown live stream show will feature three top undefeated prospects.







Gary Antuanne Russell who is 8-0 and the brother of WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will take on Marcos Mojica in an 8 round lightweight bout.

The big boys will go toe to toe with undefeated heavyweight Robert Alfonso (18-0, 8 KOs) faces Iago Kiladze (26-4, 18 KOS) in an 8 round heavyweight bout.

Junior welterweight Richardson Hitchins (8-0, 4 KOs) will try to improve his record against Alejandro Munera (4-1-3, 4 KOs), the two will tussle over 8 rounds at the 140lb division.

The Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale heavyweight championship main card will also feature a WBC featherweight championship fight as the co-main, WBC 126lb champion Gary Russell Jr. will take on Spanish challenger Kiko Martinez.

The undercard stream begins at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PT on May 18, 2019.

Wilder-Breazeale Undercard

Juan Heraldez vs Argenis Mendez

Gary Antonio Russell vs Saul Eduardo Hernandez

Gary Antuanne Russell vs Marcos Mojica

Kenny Robles vs Roy McGill

Dylan Price vs Manuel Salvador Manzo

Robert Alfonso vs Iago Kiladze

Richardson Hitchins vs Alejandro Munera

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: Wilder vs. Breazeale Undercard Live Stream Video



Video by SHOWTIME Sports