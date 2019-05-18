Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale, Gary Russell Jr vs Kiko Martinez Live on SHOWTIME

The hardest punching boxer in the world today WBC heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will put his belt up against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale and WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr faces Kiko Martinez on Saturday, May 18 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) is known as the Bronze Bomber because he received the Bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic games and his punching power is like a bomb dropping.

He has a nearly one hundred percent knockout ratio, and has knocked down every single one of his opponents. His right hand is one of the most devastating punches in boxing and despite his wild punching style, no opponent has been able to capitalize on his flaws.

He is coming off a huge fight with Tyson Fury that ended in a controversial draw. The two undefeated heavyweight titans couldn’t come to an agreement for a rematch so Wilder took on his mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale instead.







Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) considers this fight personal because of an altercation the two had in 2017 where he claims Wilder made violent threats toward his wife and kids.

Since that day Breazeale has made it a goal of his to get into the ring and defeat Wilder, take his title and make him pay for what he did on that fateful day.

Gary Russell Jr. (29-1, 17 KOs) is known for having some of the fastest hands in boxing and currently holds the WBC 126lb title. He fights from the southpaw stance and has successful defended his belt three times since winning his belt in 2015 by knocking out Jhonny Gonzalez.

Russell has been criticized for only fighting once a year since capturing the belt, but he says the reason he doesn’t fight two to three times a year is due to the fact that nobody wants to face him.

He’s been calling out the top dogs at featherweight for years and insists WBA champ Leo Santa Cruz has been ducking him. Russell would like to unify the titles at 126 before moving up to challenge 130lb WBA champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis for his title in the future.

Tonight he will try to put on a show against former world champion Kiko Martinez as the co-main event of the evening.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale (WBC heavyweight title)

Featherweight Championship – Gary Russell Jr vs. Kiko Martinez (WBC featherweight title)

Light Welterweight – Juan Heraldez vs. Argenis Mendez

Wilder vs. Breazeale airs live on Sky Sports and Showtime May 18, 2019 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

The live stream of the fight is available online on the downloadable Showtime App and for subscribers on sho.com/sports