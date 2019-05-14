Watch Tim Tszyu vs Joel Camilleri, Jai Opetaia, and Justin Hodges LIVE Online

Tim Tszyu the son of Australian ring legend Kostya Tszyu will headline his first Pay-Per-View event on May 15 against Australian light middleweight champion Joel Camilleri. The event will be shown on Foxtel Main Event (Live Stream online) and is promoted by No Limit boxing promotions.

Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) is eager to follow in his father’s footsteps and aims to become a world champion soon. At only 24, he has already developed a knockout punch and is getting stronger with 10 of his 12 victories coming by way of knockout.

This will be the first time the light middleweight prospect will headline a PPV event, he will fight for the Australian light middleweight title against the defending champion Joel Camilleri (17-5-1).

If Tszyu continues to take his craft serious he could easily become one of the biggest stars in Australian boxing. He would also like to fight fellow Aussie Jeff Horn in the future.







Tim has the spitting image of his father Kostya but the question is does he even have a fraction of his fathers talent? You can decided when he fights Camilleri on Wednesday night at the Star City Casino in Sydney, NSW, Australia.

The card also features undefeated Jai Opetaia, former NRL star Justin Hodges, and former UFC star Ross Pearson.

Samoan Australian cruiserweight prospect Jai Opetaia (16-0, 13 KOS) was a top amateur boxer on the world level in the light heavyweight division. In the professional ranks he is undefeated and fights in the cruiserweight division. He is still young at 23-years-old but really ambitious and ready to step up to the next level.

Former National Rugby League star Justin Hodges, 36, made is professional debut in February of this year and stopped Rob Baron in 75 seconds. Tonight in his second fight he will take on Troy McMahon and hope to show more wrinkles to his game.

Also on the card is Former UFC mixed martial arts veteran Ross Pearson who will make his professional boxing debut. At 34-years-old it is a bit late to start a boxing career but Pearson believes he has what it takes to be world level and that his age is just a number.

Watch Tim Tszyu vs Joel Camilleri PPV on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 live online on mainevent.com.au.