WBSS: Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk, Inoue vs Rodriguez Live Online

The World Boxing Super Series Semi-Finals: Josh Taylor vs. Ivan Baranchyk and Naoya Inoue vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez take place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on May 18. The fight card will be streamed live online through DAZN and in the UK on Sky Sports.

The double-header features the semi-final bouts of light welterweight and bantamweight tournament for the Ali Trophy. All four opponents are undefeated and both fights are for world titles.

The main event pits Josh Taylor of Scotland against the current IBF champion at 140 pounds Ivan Baranchyk of Russia.

Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) was an early favorite to make it to the finals of the World Boxing Super Series light welterweight tournament and he is one step away from a finals showdown against undefeated American WBA champion Regis Prograis.







What makes Taylor so hard to beat is his height combined with his southpaw stance. He will have the height advantage over Baranchyk and will make sure to keep him at bay with his jab. This will be the first world title shot for Taylor and it is a chance for him to live out his dream of becoming a world champion.

Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) comes from Belarus but trains out of the United States under hall of fame coach Freddie Roach.

He became a world champion in the quarter-final match of the WBSS when he stopped Anthony Yigit for the vacant IBF world title. He will have the disadvantage of fighting Taylor in his hometown and hopes for a fair judgement should the fight go to the decision.

The co-main event features a battle between undefeated bantamweights for the IBF bantamweight world title.

Japanese superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue holds the WBA regular title at bantamweight and he is one of the most ferocious punchers in the 118lb division.

The three division world champion has fought the majority of his bouts in his home country of Japan, tonight will be his first time fighting in Europe when he steps into the SSE Hydro ring in Scotland.

Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico became champion when he defeated Paul Butler for the vacant IBF belt.

The winner of Inoue vs. Rodriguez will meet WBA champion Nonito Donaire in the finals for the coveted Ali Trophy.

WBSS Glasgow: Taylor vs. Baranchyk – Inoue vs. Rodriguez Undercard Live Stream



Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk and Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez, Saturday, May 18, 2019 2:00 PM ET/PT at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland live stream on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) and in the UK on Sky Sports.