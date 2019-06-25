Tramaine Williams vs Neil John Tabanao at Foxwoods on June 29th

MASHANTUCKET, CT (June 24, 2019) – Roc Nation Sports today announced that featherweight boxer Tramaine Williams (17-0, 6 KOs) will continue his amazing journey in 2019 when he returns the ring in a ten-round bout on June 29th at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, CT where he will take on tough veteran opponent Neil John Tabanao (17-5, 11 KOs).

“Homecoming Kings”, is Live Championship Boxing presented by CES Boxing, that will also feature several additional fights including another New Haven boxer, Chad Dawson.

Williams, fighting out of New Haven, Conn., is a former 10-time national amateur champion and at one point was ranked among the top 10 featherweights in the world. He has kept very busy in 2019, with this being his third fight of the year. In his last fight on April 4, 2019, Williams claimed victory over Ernesto Guerrero (31-26, 21 KOs) of Mexico by eight round unanimous decision at The Rim in Hampton, N.H. Williams has hopes that a win in his home state of Connecticut will be a major step towards a title fight later in 2019.

The William-Tabanao fight and event will be broadcast on Facebook’s Fight Night Live.







“Cannot wait for my homecoming on June 29th,” said Williams. “I’m sure the fans are excited too because it will be one for the books. Looking forward to impressing this sold out crowd”

“With his fast track schedule in 2019, Tramaine has established himself as the hottest prospect in the 122 lb. division,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “If he takes care of business Saturday night, I predict he will next have something very exciting lined up quickly that will be a career defining fight. I want to sincerely thank my old friend Jimmy Burchfield for putting Tramaine on his show at Foxwoods. Tramaine’s home fan base is buying tickets in droves for the fight, it will be an exciting night for him and New Haven fans.”

Ticket prices are $47.00, $77.00 and $157.00 and available to purchase online at www.webtixs.foxwoods.com (search word: Live Championship Boxing). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET.