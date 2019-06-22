WATCH BKFC 6: Paulie Malignaggi vs Artem Lobov Live Online

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida or a night of action packed fights, with a can’t miss headliner between former boxing champion Paulie “The Magic Man” Malignaggi and UFC veteran Artem “The Russian Hammer” Lobov. The event will be broadcast FITE.TV Live Stream Pay-Per-View.

Chris “The Crippler” Leben who is undefeated in Bare Knuckle, will face off against MMA fighter Dakota Cochrane who is a late replacement for former Bellator fighter Brennan Ward.

And a lightweight tournament final between finalists Reggie Barnett Jr. and Johnny Bedford with the winner becoming the very first lightweight champion in BKFC history.

The main event of Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov is the biggest fight in BKFC history. The company believes this event will help bring more viewers to the sport and give more credibility since Maliganggi is a former two-division world champion in boxing.







The hype surrounding the fight shows the bad blood between the two headliners is real. Artem was on hand to witness the infamous sparring sessions between Paulie and UFC star Conor McGregor during the preparation for McGregors boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Photos and videos leaked online showing Paulie with a swollen face, on the canvas, and being dropped by punches. When Paulie saw this, he felt it was the worst disrespect you can do in boxing because he offered to help McGregor prepare only for them to try an humiliate him in public.

Artem wants to break Paulie’s face for slapping and spiting on him and Paulie wants to make Artem suffer just for being associated with Conor McGregor.

BKFC 6 Fight Card

Main Event – Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov

Co-Main Event – Chris Leben vs. Dakota Cochrane

Lightweight Tournament Final – Reggie Barnett Jr. vs. Johnny Bedford (BKFC Lightweight Title)

Jamie Campbell vs. Joey Beltran

Drew Lipton vs. David Mundell

Julian Lane vs. Tom Shoaff

Joe Riggs vs. Walber Barros

Jim Alers vs. Elvin Brito

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson

Jared Hayes vs. Chris Boffil

BKFC 6: Paulie Malignaggi vs Artem Lobov on June 22, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT Live Stream on FITE.TV