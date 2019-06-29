Watch Demetrius Andrade vs Maciej Sulecki, Joseph Parker vs Alex Leapai, Yafai vs Jimenez Live Online

Undefeated WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade puts his title on the line against Polish challenger Maciej Sulecki with a supporting card featuring former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker taking on Alex Leapai and a WBA super flyweight world title fight Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

The event is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing and will be live streamed online on DAZN USA.

Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs) is a former US Olympian and current WBO champion in the middleweight division. He wants to unify all the belts and take on all the top dogs from Canelo Alvarez to Gennady Golovkin.

First Andrade must get past a tough challenge in Maciej Sulecki (28-1 11 KOs) to even think about unifying the belts.







Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker recently signed a deal with Matchroom boxing and DAZN and he will make his debut under the banner tonight against former world title challenger of Australia Alex Leapai.

Undefeated British WBA super flyweight Kal Yafai will defend his title for the fifth time against tough Dominican challenger Norbelto Jimenez. This is Yafai’s second fight in the United States, he last fought David Carmona in Fresno, California.

June 29 DAZN Fight Card

Middleweight World Championship – Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki (WBO title)

Super Flyweight World Championship – Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez (WBA title)

Heavyweight – Joseph Parker vs. Alex Leapai

Middleweight – Mark DeLuca vs. Brandon Brewer

Live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10/7 PM ET/PT live streamed on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).