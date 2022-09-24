How to Watch Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud Fight Stream Live Online

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker might be the main event on Saturday night, but the Co-feature Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud could steal the show.

WBC and WBO women’s featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is moving back down in weight after her amazing showdown with undefeated and undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor last April.

Serrano is the only women fighter to hold titles in seven weight classes, she is like the Manny Pacquiao of women’s boxing.

After being relegated to small shows and undercards, YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul took the veteran boxer under his wing and promoted her giving her the biggest paydays of her career and making her a big star in women’s boxing.

On Saturday night she will continue to shine and this time she will be a step closer to her dream of becoming an undisputed champion when she takes on IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud.

Sarah Mahfoud, 32, is an undefeated Danish boxing champion who holds a record of 11-0, 3 KOs) and her biggest win came against German Nina Meinke when her her interim IBF belt became elevated to world title.

Mahfoud will be in against one of the hardest hitters in boxing and she will be a huge underdog, but she believes in her capabilities to shock the world but it will be a long shot especially when she only has 3 knockout wins to her name.

The event will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST.

Fans can watch the event via live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and in the United Kingdom on BT Sport Box Office. For more information on how to watch visit: https://www.bt.com/sport/box-office.

