Bradley advises Thurman: Don’t believe the hype around Manny Pacquiao

Former Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao opponent and two-division world champion Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley was on hand at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Saturday night to cover the Shakur Stevenson vs Alberto Guevara fight for Top Rank on ESPN.

The retired boxer turned boxing commentator, has stuck to his guns concerning the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight on July 20th. After the broadcast he answered reporters questions concerning the welterweight showdown.

Bradley has been very vocal saying Pacquiao is old and Thurman has the advantages going into the fight including youth and ring savvy.

Bradley said he got a lot of heat for his harsh criticism of Pacquiao from fans online but he doesn’t care because he feels the Pacman is done and that father time has finally caught up to the Filipino ring legend.







Bradley insists that he wasn’t impressed with Pacquiao’s win over Adrien Broner last January because while other people were impressed with the 40-year-old Senator from the Philippines, he saw something different – a past prime fighter who looked old.

Thurman who has been very disrespectful toward Pacquiao, also said he wasn’t impressed with Pacquiao’s win over Broner because Broner never punched back.

“Keith Thurman is facing a legend,” said Bradley. “But I’m here to tell Thurman right now, don’t believe the hype. I’m letting you know that right now, don’t believe the hype. He (Pacquiao) is just a human like you. Yes, he is a legend, but it’s not going to be as bad as you think it’s going to be. He’s quick. He closes the gap fast. When you do get close Thurman, he is gonna tap you and say already break, break, break, you are gonna hear him say that in your ear and when he does that you hit him and bust him upside his head. I’m giving you little tips here.”

Bradley went on to tell Thurman the same thing he said before to time the Pacman as he rushes in and make it a rough and tough fight, use his size and his movement to confuse him.

The fight is on July 20, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. FOX Pay-Per-View will broadcast the bout and the WBA welterweight “Super” title is on the line.