VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Los Angeles Press Conference Live Stream

Undisputed champions Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo went face-to-face at the New York kickoff press conference for their SHOWTIME PPV mega-fight on September 30th, and the two champs were beaming with confidence.

Alvarez praised Jermell the current 154-pound undisputed champion and said he chose him over his brother Jermall who fights at 160 pounds because he believes he is the better fighter of the two.

Charlo was confident alongside trainer of the year Derrick James and is eager to mix it up with a legend like Canelo and he strongly believes he will prevail on Saturday night to become an undisputed champion in another weight division.

Boxing has been on an upswing of great matches being made and Canelo the biggest star in boxing. He is also the dream opponent of fighters from 154 to 175 pounds because he is also the cash cow, meaning he gives fighters their highest payday when they face him.

The undercard is still being finalized but it SHOWTIME President Stephen Espinoza guarantees it will be a good card filled with great match-ups.

The second part of the press tour takes place in Los Angeles, California and just like the NY presser it will be shown via Live Stream on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be presented by Premier Boxing Champions and Canelo Promotions on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Los Angeles Press Conference Live Stream on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

