The Legendary eight-division world boxing champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao just pulled off an amazing feat going toe to toe with a much bigger, stronger, and younger undefeated champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and won.

The fight was hard-fought but the fighting pride of the Philippines showed that even at 40 and undersized his will and heart to win is unmatched.

Thurman who is a knockout artist himself, felt the power early and was dropped, but got up and showed heart pressing the elder Pacquiao back and standing his ground.

Pacquiao took heavy power shots flush on the chin and shook them off, which broke the morale of Thurman. The power belonged to the smaller Pacman when he landed to the face flush and the body it hurt Thurman.







The fight ended in a split decision for the Filipino ring icon. The heart, the skill and the will to win all while juggling multiple duties including a full-time job in the Philippines Senate shows you that the Pacman is truly one in a million.

Witnessing a legend like this still competing at the highest level is awe-inspiring.

Watch Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao discuss the fight with their teams and media at the post-fight press conference live streamed on PBC’s official YouTube page.

Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream and Video Replay



Uploaded by Premier Boxing Champions.