Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez Live Stream Undercard

Before the big DAZN light welterweight unification bout between undefeated champions Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez takes place, boxing fans can watch the preliminary undercard bouts for Free on DAZN’s official YouTube page (video on page).

Fans should make sure to subscribe in order to watch the main broadcast on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT.

The July 27th fight card from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas will feature some up and coming talent and young prospects.

One of the interesting fighters on the undercard is American heavyweight Joey Dawejko who recently made waves as one of Anthony Joshua’s chief sparring partners.







Rumors before the fight were swirling on the web that the Philadelphia heavyweight dropped or roughed up Joshua before his shocking upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Dawejko will rematch Rodney Hernandez who is coming off an impressive knockout win of undefeated top heavyweight prospect Onoriode Ehwarieme in June.

Hernandez and Dawejko fought in 2017 and it ended in a Draw, now they have a chance to run it back.

For Dawejko this bout is very important for him, it is a make or break because he never really lived up to his potential after having a successful amateur career. He lost his last three bouts while Hernandez is riding a 3 fight winning streak including a KO against a highly touted prospect.

Also undefeated Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy a hard hitting middleweight puncher from New York who has a record of 5-0, 5 KOs and at only 20 years old is one of Eddie Hearn’s promising young fighters out of the USA.

Ababiy is looking to add to his knockout streak against journeyman Yunier Calzada.

Hooker vs. Ramirez Undercard

Joey Dawejko vs. Rodney Hernandez

Nikita Ababiy vs. Yunier Calzada

Austin Williams vs. Jabrandon Harris

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Solon Staley

Darius Bagley vs. Carlos Dixon

Francisco Javier Martinez vs. Michael Land

The Hooker-Ramirez live stream Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm ET – 4:00 pm PT

Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez YouTube Live Stream Undercard



Video by DAZN USA