Watch Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo Live Fight Results on Showtime Championship Boxing

PBC on Showtime heads to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on March 4, and the card is loaded with talent and headlined by Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo.

Brandon Figueroa is an exciting young fighter from Texas and a former world champion who only has one pro loss to Stephen Fulton.

Figueroa is ready to conquer the featherweight division like he did at 122 pounds and he will be in against a tough test tonight against former world champion Mark Magsayo.

Magsayo comes from the Philippines and he is best known for beating long reigning WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. and also being part of Team Manny Pacquiao under the MP Promotions banner.

He lost his title against Mexican Rey Vargas and had trouble with his size and reach, which is something Figueroa is looking to emulate come fight night. Magsayo will need to rely on his speed and counter punching ability to keep the Texan at bay.

In the Co-feature, former unified 154-lbs champion Jarrett Hurd is ready to make his run for a middleweight title and he takes on the very tough slugger Jose Armando Resendiz in a middleweight tussle that will be sure to entertain since both fighters are aggressive in the ring.

Fight Card

Featherweight (126 lbs) Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Middleweight (160 lbs) Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch

Welterweight (147 lbs) Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah

Middleweight (160 lbs) Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Featherweight (126 lbs) Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown

Lightweight (135 lbs) Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather

Watch Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo fight results live on Showtime Championship boxing on March 4, 2023 at 9/6 PM ET/PT, for more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5825/figueroa-vs-magsayo

