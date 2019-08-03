WATCH Adam Kownacki vs Chris Arreola, Jean Pascal vs Marcus Browne Live on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 3rd for another wonderful night of boxing. The event will be headlined by heavyweights Adam Kownacki and Chris Arreola, with Marcus Browne taking on former world champion Jean Pascal and Curtis Stevens taking on Wale Omotoso.

Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) is a very popular popular undefeated Polish boxer who resides in Brooklyn, New York and he made a name for himself by bringing an action packed style to every bout he has fought.

Kownacki like his opponent Chris Arreola are both soft in the belly but defy the judgement that you should look like an Adonis to be a athlete or boxer. Despite Kownacki’s appearance he packs a punch and comes to fight.

Andy Ruiz the new heavyweight champion of the world proved that body types doesn’t win fights, after being called fat and chubby and overlooked heading into the Anthony Joshua fight as a late replacement for ‘Big Baby’ Jarrell Miller, Ruiz pulled off the upset of the year with a stoppage win over the impressively muscular British champion.







Kownacki wants to put on a showing against Arreola and hope to have a showdown with Ruiz down the line.

Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) had a dream of becoming the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion of the world but his dreams fell short three times when he got stopped in each of his championship fights to Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne and Deontay Wilder.

Still dreaming of holding that belt he gained inspiration from friend and current champion Andy Ruiz who became the first Mexican champion. Arreola thinks he will have the experience over Kownacki and will use that to his advantage in what he predicts will be an action packed night.

PBC on FOX Fight Card

Adam Kownacki vs Chris Arreola

Marcus Browne vs Jean Pascal

Curtis Stevens vs Wale Omotoso

Keeshawn Williams vs Mario Perez

Carlos Negron vs Brian Howard

Julian Sosa vs Brian Jones

Marsellos Wilder vs Nicoy Clarke

Helen Joseph vs Edina Kiss

Kestna Davis vs Jaime Meza

Cobia Breedy vs Ryan Lee Allen

Arnold Gonzalez vs Jeremiah De Los Santos

Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on Live on Fox.