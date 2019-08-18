Watch UFC 241 Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic, Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis Live Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 241: Daniel Cormier vs. Stiple Miocic 2. The event will be live streamed online through ESPN +.

Daniel Cormier made history as a double champion by going up from light heavyweight to challenge the heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018.

Leading up to their first bout, nobody would have expected DC to knockout the reigning heavyweight champion in the first round.

Miocic wanted an immediate rematch and felt as the longest reigning champion in the UFC’s history he should have been granted it, but the UFC had other plans including a possible fight with former UFC champion and WWE star Brock Lesnar facing Cormier in the future.







Cormier defending his belt once against Derrick Lewis and the Lesnar fight fell through so the rematch with Miocic was made.

Stipe wants to reclaim his belt while DC wants to prove the first round knockout was no fluke.

The long awaited return of fan favorite Nate Diaz is also on the card. Diaz who was best known for choking out Conor McGregor will step into the octagon against former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

Two of the most explosive fighters in the middleweight division, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa will square off in an evenly matched bout that could end with a highlight real stoppage at any moment.

UFC 241 Main Card

Heavyweight – Daniel Cormier (Champ) vs. Stipe Miocic (UFC Heavyweight Championship)

Welterweight – Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Middleweight – Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Featherweight – Gabriel Benítez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Middleweight – Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Watch UFC 241 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET/PT live stream online on ESPN + (plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv)