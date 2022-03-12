Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan FREE Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing heads to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England for a WBA featherweight championship between current title holder Leigh Wood and undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Michael “Mick” Conlan on March 12, Live streamed on DAZN.

Leigh Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) won the WBA world featherweight title on July 31, 2021 when he knocked out the champion Xu Can of China in the 12th and final round.

The 33-year-old Brit will make his first title defense against the popular and undefeated Irish challenger Micheal “Mick” Conlan.

Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) is one of Ireland’s best amateur boxers, and won the Bronze medal at the 2012 London games, he was also a favorite to medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics but many ringside observers felt he was robbed during the quarter finals and was eliminated.

The 30-year-old eventually turned pro and would focus on becoming a world champion in boxing.

Tonight he will get his chance at a world title and is confident he will prevail to become another Irish champion.

Prior to the main card that will be shown on the DAZN streaming app service, fight fans will be able to watch a FREE live stream from DAZN and Matchroom Boxing that will be shown on their official YouTube channels.

The Before The Bell broadcast will also be a pre-show discussing the main event as well as undercard bouts by up and coming talent under the Matchroom stable.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan (WBA Title)

Middleweight – Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio

Women’s Lightweight – Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez

Women’s Welterweight – Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Anabella Farias

Super Bantamweight – Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Thomas

Before The Bell Live Stream



YouTube video upload by DAZN/Matchroom Boxing

Event: Before The Bell: Wood vs. Conlan

Venue: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England

Promotions: Matchroom Boxing

Date and Time: March 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM PT 5:15 PM in the UK.

TV/Live Stream: DAZN and Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channels

