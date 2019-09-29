Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter Post Fight Press Conference Video

Tonight on FOX Pay-Per-View an action packed main event where Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter gave it their all with a toe to toe welterweight championship unification that left the fans on their feet cheering.

The Staples Center was electric and it was a great night of boxing for FOX and PBC.

The winner and the loser of tonight’s fight will address the media at the post fight presser and discuss the fight and whats next for the future. Fans can watch the live stream video on YouTube (posted below).

The fight was close and hard-fought and one of the few bouts that lived up to the build up.

Spence will likely face former two-division champion Danny Garcia next but there is always the 40-year-old Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao who owns the WBA welterweight title waiting in the wings.

Also at the post fight press conference will be the co-main event new WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez and Anthony Dirrell who also put on a show will answer the media questions.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter – Post Fight Press Conference Full Video



Video by Premier Boxing Champions