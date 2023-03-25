David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Premier Boxing Champions: David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View with a stacked undercard and Free preliminary live stream on YouTube.

Undefeated young rising stars Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Joey Spencer will square off in the co-main event in a super welterweight showdown.

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) is a former two-time super middleweight champion and one of the most offensive fighters in boxing. The tall and lanky boxer from Arizona is one of the few fighters today that throws flurries with hand speed and the intention to finish his opponent.

Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) one of the slickest boxers in the game today, the former IBF super middleweight champion has only one defeat and that came in the battle for undisputed against the unified champion Canelo Alvarez. Plant was able to outbox Canelo for several rounds until his gas tank failed him and he got caught and stopped in the later rounds.

Benavidez was labeled the Mexican Monster by heavyweight great Mike Tyson, and he enters the ring with his new nickname. Plant has no fear of the Monster persona and believes he will tame the bull with his matador approach.

This will be a classic match of aggressive come forward fighter and the counter puncher, Benavidez and Plant have true bad blood and hopefully it will carry over into the ring for a fan friendly all action fight.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer

Lightweight – Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela

Welterweight – Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos

Super Bantamweight – Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin

Super Lightweight – Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez

Super Featherweight – Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina

Super Featherweight – Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Live Stream, Date and Start Time

The PBC boxing event takes place on Saturday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View. For more information visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/david-benavidez-vs-caleb-plant

