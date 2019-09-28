Live Stream: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter Prelim Undercard

Boxing fans will be treated to a Free preliminary undercard Live Stream before the big FOX Sports Pay-Per-View Welterweight title unification bout between Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and “Showtime” Shawn Porter.

The preliminary undercard stream will be shown live on PBC on FOX official YouTube page (video below).

The fights are presented by FOX and Premier Boxing Champions. Young talent from all over the world trying to rise the ranks fight on big fight undercards.

Normally fight fans don’t get to see the up and comers just starting out but PBC on FOX will show these preliminary fighters in action online.

After the prelim live stream turn to FOX Sports 1 at at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT to watch the televised undercard portion before the main PPV broadcast.

The FS1 card will feature former world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero taking on Jerry Thomas, action packed sluggers Josesito Lopez and John Molina Jr. going toe to toe in what could be a fight of the night bout, and rising star Joey Spencer taking on Travis Gambardella.

It will be a great night of boxing and don’t miss the fights from top to bottom. The Main Event between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter will be a can’t miss event, two hungry young champions in their prime in the City of Angels ready to put on a show and unify the welterweight titles.

Preliminary Undercard

Lindolfo Delgado vs Jesus Zazueta Anaya

Jose Valenzuela vs Charles Clark

Misael Rodriguez vs Brandon Maddox

Fabian Maidana vs Ramses Agaton

Leon Lawson III vs Alan Zavala

Amon Rashidi vs Alfonso Olvera

Fernando Garcia vs Juan Antonio Lopez

Burley Brooks vs Fabian Valdez

The fights will take place at 2:00 PM PT time and will be at The Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Spence Porter YouTube Prelim Bouts Live Stream PBC ON FOX



Video by PBC on FOX