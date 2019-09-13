Watch Heather Hardy vs Amanda Serrano Live Stream Online

The main event for the Matchroom boxing card on Friday the 13th from the The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will be Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev, two undefeated lightweights ready to move up the ladder for a possible title shot.

The co-main event of the evening will be a women’s WBO featherweight championship between undefeated champ Heather “The Heat” Hardy and multiple weight division champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano. The fights will be streamed live online through DAZN.

Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs) is 37, and has been in many wars. With little Mixed Martial Arts training she signed to the Bellator organization and fought several fights under the banner. In her most recent MMA bout she was knocked out in the first round.

She took a lot of punishment in her boxing and MMA career and on Friday the 13th even though she is the champion heading into the fight, she is the major underdog.







She doesn’t have the power to hurt Serrano, and Serrano is in her prime and will be hard to beat for the aging champion.

Serrano (36-1-1, 27 KOs) is 30 and although seven years younger has more fights than Hardy. She is a seven weight division world champion and considered the female version of Manny Pacquiao, who has the record for winning titles in eight different divisions.

The Puerto Rican American southpaw holds titles from super flyweight all the way to light welterweight. In 2017 she announced she would go into MMA and fight for Combate Americas because the money in women’s boxing wasn’t lucrative enough. Just like Hardy Serrano felt that female MMA fighters were getting the respect and money that female boxers didn’t get in their sport.

Now Serrano is back and ready to capture the featherweight championship and give Hardy the first loss of her professional boxing career.

The Matchroom Boxing card airs on Friday, September 13, 2019. The preliminary bouts will start at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, the main card streams live at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on DAZN.