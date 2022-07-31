Ric Flair’s Last Match Free Live Stream Pre-Show on YouTube

Pro Wrestling fans will be able to catch Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday night at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on FITE.TV, but first before the PPV broadcast, FITE will air a live stream Pre-show with wrestling action on YouTube.

One of the free singles matches before the main PPV card is Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura, pitting to sensational Japanese wrestlers in the ring to warm up the crowd.

Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and his flamboyant and colorful personality is what captivated audiences around the world.

When you think of one of the most hard working showman in sports entertainment you always think “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

In his 70s he will step into the wrestling ring one last time alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and go up against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match up for the ages.

Don’t miss this historic event to see one of pro wrestling’s greatest icons perform one last time before officially retiring.

The Pre-Show live stream on Saturday, July 31, 2022 and begins at 3:00 PM PT on FITE.TV and FITE’s official YouTube Page. The PPV broadcast live stream airs on FITE.TV on at 7/4 PM ET/PT.



Video upload by FITE

