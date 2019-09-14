Watch KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Launch Press Conference Live Stream Video

When YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI fought on the YouTube Pay-Per-View platform last year on August 25, 2018, the fight was a huge success.

Both personalities have a large fan following and delivered on their promise to go toe to toe. The fight card was filled with other YouTube personalities settling their beefs in amateur boxing bouts with head gear.

This time around KSI and Logan Paul agreed to rematch their bout which ended in a Draw, under professional boxing rules. Off is the head gear and in comes Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to promote the highly anticipated showdown. The event will stream live on DAZN.

The first fight was in the United Kingdom on KSI’s home soil, Paul requested the rematch be in the USA because he felt he wasn’t given a fair shake in the UK. Paul felt he did enough to win the first fight, and has been training his conditioning for the past year so his stamina won’t be an issue this time around.







This will be their professional boxing debut so along with no head gear the gloves will also be smaller. If they choose to trade blows again someone could end up getting knocked out early, the size advantage belongs to Paul so he would likely benefit from the change in rules.

Safety is paramount so both combatants must pass the California state athletic commissions tests before being cleared to fight.

First the press-conference to launch the bout will take place on September 14th, in Los Angeles. Both fighters will be on hand as well as promoter Eddie Hearn to announce the bout and the undercard will likely featured other professional fighters.

The KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 rematch press conference takes place in Los Angeles and starts at 4PM ET/1PM PT on live streamed on YouTube (Video below).

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Launch Press Conference Video



Video by DAZN USA