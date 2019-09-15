Watch Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin Live Online

The most electrifying man in boxing, the Lineal heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury, returns to the ring in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14 when he takes on undefeated Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena, live streamed on ESPN+.

Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) has taken America by storm. Ever since the Gypsy King stepped into the ring at the Staples Center to take on WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, and put up a valiant effort in a bout many ringside observers felt he won, he keeps adding new fans.

He signed a lucrative deal with Top Rank promotions and in his first fight under the banner he destroyed undefeated German Tom Schwarz in two rounds and sent a message to the rest of the division that he means business.

Tonight he will take on yet again another undefeated foe and looks to make another statement.







Otto Wallin (20-0, 1 NC, 13 KOs) comes from Sweden and is going into the ring as the heavy underdog.

Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita believes his fighter is capable of shocking the world and defeating the slick moving heavyweight star. Fury could have some difficulty with the Swedish southpaw but the odds are in the Gypsy King’s favor.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin

Super Bantamweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde(WBO title)

Light Welterweight- Jose Pedraza vs. Jose Zepeda

Super Flyweight – Carlos Cuadras vs. Jose Maria Cardenas

Super Featherweight – Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Miguel Angel Aispuro

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez

Super Bantamweight – Iskander Kharsan vs. Isidro Ochoa

Light Heavyweight – Felix Valera vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Cassius Anderson

Light Welterweight -Abram Martinez vs. Kevin Johnson

Fury-Wallin will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The main event starts at 11:00 pm ET/PT with the undercards beginning at 7:30 pm ET/PT.