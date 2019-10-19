Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosts another action packed night with the BKFC debuts of Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and Gabriel Gonzaga in the main event on Saturday, October 19 live from the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall in Tampa, Florida.

BKFC 8 will be available on Pay-Per-View through FITE TV, but fight fans can enjoy the preliminary undercard bouts before the main card. The Free YouTube live stream will be an appetizer for things to come.

Also during the pre-show the announcement of the much anticipated rematch between Artem Lobov and Jason Knight, the fight is set for November 16, 2019 at BKFC 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Lobov is coming off a huge win against former world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6 and is ready to give the fans another brawl against Knight.

In attendance for tonight’s event and part of the countdown show will be special appearances from Mixed Martial Arts legends Wanderlei “The Axe Murderer” Silva, Fabricio Werdum and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

The two bouts for the Free Prelim are Jared Warren vs. Brian Maxwell and Zach Juusola vs. Fred Pierce.

BKFC 8 Fight Card

Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva vs. Gabriel Gonzaga

Jim Alers vs. Julian Lane

Dat Nguyen vs. Travis Thompson

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Rick Caruso

Reggie Pena vs. Lorenzo Hunt

Joey Angelo vs. Walber Barros

Delaney Owen vs. Sheena Starr

Dave Mundell vs. Ronnie Forney

Gustavo Trujillo vs. Robert Morrow

Jared Warren vs. Brian Maxwell

Zach Juusola vs. Fred Pierce

BKFC 8: Bigfoot Silva vs Gabriel Gonzaga Free Live Stream Prelim Undercard



Video by BKFC

BKFC 8: Bigfoot Silva vs. Gabriel Gonzaga, Alers vs. Lane, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9PM ET/ 6PM PT Livestream PPV available on FITE TV.