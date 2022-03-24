How To Watch Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez 2 Live Stream Online

On Saturday night from the First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington will attempt to recapture the IBF featherweight title against champion Kiko Martinez.

Warrington, 31, is the former IBF featherweight world boxing champion from Leeds, England. He held the title from from 2018-2019 and defended it several times before vacated the title in 2021 before his bout with Mauricio Lara.

The Leeds Warrior would eventually suffer his first career defeat to Lara and it was by TKO. He exercised his rematch option and was hungry to get revenge on Lara but the fight only went two rounds because it was stopped due to a clash of heads and Lara suffered a cut over his left eye, with the final verdict a technical draw.

On March 26, Warrington will have another opportunity to become a world champion and claim the IBF belt he vacated before his first professional loss.

The current IBF champion Kiko Martinez and Warrington first fought in 2017 with Warrington winning a majority decision, this rematch will be several years in the making and the older Martinez feels this time around it will be a lot different.

Martinez, 36, is a two-weight division champion having held belts in super bantamweight and featherweight. He comes from the country of Spain and he made a career resurgence when he shocked the British boxing world by knocking out huge favorite Kid Galahad in six rounds for the IBF featherweight title.

Warrington and Martinez are at a crossroads with two different paths. For Warrington this is a bounce back fight to redeem his career and recapture championship glory, for Martinez he needs to win to prove to the world his win over Galahad was no fluke and to also get revenge for his loss to Warrington.

The card will also feature a women’s IBF bantamweight championship Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges and top Australian prospect Skye Nicholson will take on Bec Connolly.

The bout is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will be broadcast online through DAZN the premier sports streaming service.

Fight Card

Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington

Maxi Hughes vs. Ryan Walsh

Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges

Dalton Smith vs. Ray Moylette

Calum French vs. Angelo Turco

Mali Wright vs. Luis Palmer

Cory O’Regan vs. Jakub Laskowski

Skye Nicholson vs. Bec Connolly

How To Watch Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez 2 Fight Live Stream Online

The fight takes place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET/PT and will be live streamed on https://www.dazn.com

Like this: Like Loading...