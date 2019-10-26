Derek Chisora vs David Price Live Stream Online

The main event for Saturday night’s fight card at the O2 Arena in London, England is a junior welterweight showdown between American champion Regis Prograis and Scottish champion Josh Taylor, but the real main event in the eyes of those attending the fight is the Derek Chisora vs. David Price chief support.

Chisora, was originally supposed to fight former world champion Joseph Parker, but the New Zealander suffered a spider bite in training camp out in Las Vegas that hindered his ability to prepare at one hundred percent so he pulled out of the fight.

Olympic bronze medalist David Price took the call and filled in as a late replacement to salvage the co-feature.

Chisora is known for his odd ball antics and pre and post fight pressers. During the fight announcement for this event he demanded Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn pay him more money because he didn’t want the main event guys making money off his name.

He strongly believed that his name is reason the fight is being shown on Sky sports box office in the UK.

Chisora who is managed by old rival David Haye even threatened to pull out of the Parker bout on the spot if he didn’t get a pay raise. It is yet to be known if Hearn did give him an increase in salary or the heavyweight decided to calm down and just focus on the fight.

Price who is somewhat of a sad story in the UK boxing scene, is eager to prove doubters wrong by pulling off an upset on Saturday night. Price has been knocked out multiple times and will need pump the jab and keep a good distance to avoid any of Chisora’s haymaker punches.

The Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor and Derek Chisora vs. David Price fights will air on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and live streamed on DAZN in the USA on October 26, 2019 starting at 11:00 AM PT in the US.