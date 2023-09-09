UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland Live Stream Fight Information, How To Watch, Start Time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the land down under for UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Israel Adesanya, 34, is one of the companies most popular world figures. The Nigerian New Zealander came into the UFC with confidence. He was a kickboxer who adapted to MMA and told everyone he would become a world champion in the UFC, he achieved his goal when he beat Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title and knocked out the champion in recess Robert Whitaker at UFC 243 to become the real champion of the division.

Adesanya would lose the title to his arch-nemesis in kickboxing Alex Pereira by late KO in a fight he was winning. He would get revenge in the rematch by knocking out Pereira to recapture the belt.

Tonight the reigning UFC champion will put his title on the line against American Sean Strickland.

Strickland, 32, has created notoriety with his vulgar personality and brash offensive remarks directed at women, minorities and others. His brand of trolling is highly offensive and Adesanya can’t wait to humble him and shut his mouth for all the disrespectful comments he has made toward him and other people.

If Strickland a relative unknown to the mainstream world wins the UFC title it will bring a lot of controversy to the company and he will be the most notorious champion in MMA.

UFC 293 Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Israel Adesanya (Champ) vs. Sean Strickland

Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Flyweight – Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Heavyweight – Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Light Heavyweight – Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Light Heavyweight – Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-un

Featherweight – Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Lightweight – Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Lightweight – Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Welterweight – Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke

Featherweight – Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Welterweight – Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

How to watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland online

The main card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the United States on Saturday, September 9, 2023 and in Australia on Sunday, September 10 at 12 pm AEST. The Live Stream is available on https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv/ in the USA and on Main Event on KAYO in Australia.

