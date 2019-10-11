Ganigan Lopez vs. Armando Torres Live on Telemundo

All Star Boxing promotions and Telemundo will host an action packed night of boxing live from the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City on Friday night and the headliner of the event is Ganigan Lopez vs. Armando Torres.

Former WBC light flyweight world champion Ganigan ‘El Maravilla’ Lopez is a 37-year-old southpaw with an exciting style who always comes to fight.

Even though he is nearly 40, he still feels he has one more run at a championship title. He held the WBC light flyweight title but now wants to capture a belt at flyweight.

Armando Torres is a tough club fighter who will bring it, tonight he will try to mix it up against Lopez in what will be an exciting back and forth brawl sure to entertain the crowd.

Fight Card

Flyweight – Ganigan Lopez vs. Armando Torres

Flyweight – Giovani Garcia Barragan vs. Sergio Mejia

Featherweight -Edwin Palomares vs. Flavio Valverde

Super Featherweight – Juan Carlos Galicia vs. Jose Guadalupe Carillo

Junior Welterweight – Roberto Nava vs. Luis Angel Rosas

Bantamweight – Miguel Ramirez vs. Sergio Granados

Welterweight – Jesus Estrada Sanchez vs. Israel Perez

Watch the fights on Friday, October 11, 2019 live on Telemundo at 11:35PM ET/PT.