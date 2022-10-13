Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 Fight Live Stream on ESPN+, October 15

Top Rank Presents Undisputed Rematch from Down Under: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos, Jr.

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ this Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT from Melbourne, Australia

Undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT with Jason Moloney and Nawaphon Kaikanha in Bantamweight World Title Eliminator.

(ESPN Pressroom) Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Presented by AutoZone: Haney vs. Kambosos, Jr. 2 will be live, this Saturday, Oct 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event, undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will defend all the belts against former champion and Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs). Haney and Kambosos first tangled June 5 in Melbourne in front of a Victorian-record boxing crowd of 41,129 fans as Haney earned a clear points verdict to become the undisputed champion.

In the feature streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+, Australian two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) takes on Thai veteran Nawaphon Kaikanha (51-1-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.

Top female Australian, Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KOs), will defend her IBF Jr. Featherweight title against fellow Australian Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KOs).

Bernardo Osuna will be on location calling the action in Australia. Joining him will be Hall of Famer Andre Ward, future Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., and Mark Kriegel as analysts.

Undercard on ESPN+ Live Stream 8:00 PM

Cherneka Johnson (Champ) vs. Susie Ramadan (Women’s IBF Jr. Featherweight Championship)

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez

John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa (Swing Bout)

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha

Main Event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast) 10:30 PM ET/PT

Devin Haney (Champ) vs. George Kambosos Jr. (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Lightweight Titles)

State of Boxing Post Show on ESPN+ at Midnight immediately following Main Event

Ahead of Saturday’s event, ESPN is presenting Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney, a 30-minute profile of the undisputed Lightweight world champion. Ranked #1 on the recent ESPN.com “Top 25 Under 25” list , the program takes fight fans to “The Town” where Haney has quickly become one of Oakland, California’s greatest sports talents. NBA superstar and fellow Oakland-native Damian Lillard narrates. The show is also available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.

Like this: Like Loading...