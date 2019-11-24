Deontay Wilder stops Luis Ortiz with scary one punch KO

Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) tried to become the first Cuban heavyweight boxing champion but he was stopped by the WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-0-1, 40 KOs) in the seventh round of a tactical championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

What an amazing display of power by the most devastating knockout puncher in boxing history. The power Wilder possesses is almost mythical, nobody knows where it comes from.

Wilder fought a very patient fight against the slick hard hitting Cuban.

Ortiz at 40-years-old was in the best shape of his boxing career, and he was fighting a very smart fight. The southpaw who also packs a punch was able to avoid Wilder’s punches for most of the fight and countered the champion multiple times.

Saturday’s fight was slow paced and nothing like the first which was a back and forth slug fest with high drama.

This time around both guys came prepared and knew the dangerous power each fighter possessed so they entered more defensively minded.

Wilder eventually caught Ortiz with his signature right hand in the seventh round that landed right on the forehead and snapped the Cuban’s head back sending him to the canvas lying down like a Turkey on Thanksgiving ready to be stuffed.

Ortiz was badly hurt and tried to get up. Referee Kenny Bayless counted him out right when he was able to get up before the ten count. Bayless so enough and waved it off at 2:51 after seeing that Ortiz was still groggy.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title and continues to display scary one punch power the boxing world has never seen before.

When Wilder touches you it sends shock waves down your spine and puts you out.

The next fight for Wilder is a possible February rematch with undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury. The two fought to a draw, and a rematch would be the highest selling heavyweight boxing event in a long time.

