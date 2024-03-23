In the intense world of boxing, matchups are everything. Fans clamor for bouts that promise excitement, skill, and the potential for an upset. So, when talks of a potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez emerged, the boxing community was abuzz with anticipation. However, as discussions progressed, it became evident that this highly anticipated fight might not materialize anytime soon. Canelo Alvarez’s strategic evasion of David Benavidez has left many puzzled, prompting questions about the motives behind his decision.

Alvarez, 33, is now facing undefeated Mexican former WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia on May 4, Cinco De Mayo weekend at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. The bought will be for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF titles.

Canelo Alvarez, often hailed as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of his generation, has meticulously crafted his career, handpicking opponents strategically to cement his legacy. His recent refusal to engage with David Benavidez, a formidable opponent in his own right, has raised eyebrows and sparked debates within the boxing fraternity. Many fans were excited when Canelo went to the Premier Boxing Champions stable thinking he would finally face the undefeated Benavidez, only for him to make a fight with Golden Boy promotions fighter Jaime Munguia after defeating Jermell Charlo.

The roots of this avoidance lie in the styles make fights argument. Canelo is more of a patient and methodical counter puncher, he uses the should roll in his fight and likes to time his attack. Benavidez is a highly offensive volume puncher who has very fast combos and applies so much pressure making it difficult for his opponent to breath. Some fans believe this is the reason why Canelo is not keen on fighting Benavidez because of the style match up.

Every time Benavidez calls out Canelo, the Mexican superstar downplays the fight or just doesn’t think much of it. This dismissal of Benavidez’s challenge underscores Alvarez’s strategic approach to his career. As a fighter who meticulously selects his opponents to maximize both financial gain and strategic advantage, Alvarez is unwilling to risk his carefully cultivated reputation against an opponent he perceives as offering little reward. Benavidez, while undoubtedly talented, lacks the mainstream recognition and drawing power that Alvarez’s previous opponents, such as Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, possessed.

At the Alvarez vs. Munguia press conference on Tuesday at the Beverly Hills Hilton, Canelo told media that a fight with Benavidez brings nothing to the table for him, and that he would only consider it if a promoter offers him $150 to $200 million for it. The ridiculously high guarantee further pushes fans belief that Canelo is ducking Benavidez.

Ultimately, boxing is as much a business as it is a sport, and Alvarez’s decision to avoid David Benavidez underscores the pragmatism that often governs matchmaking in the industry. While fans may lament the absence of a potentially explosive showdown between two elite fighters, Alvarez’s strategic evasion of Benavidez is a calculated move aimed at preserving his legacy, maximizing his earning potential, and maintaining his position atop the boxing world. As long as Alvarez continues to dominate his division and deliver entertaining performances, his carefully curated path to greatness is unlikely to deviate, leaving dreams of a clash with Benavidez deferred for the time being.

Like this: Like Loading...