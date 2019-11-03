Ryan Garcia KO’s Filipino Romero Duno in round one

On the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev WBO light heavyweight championship from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, undefeated prospect Ryan “King Ry” Garcia took on Filipino slugger Romero “Ruthless” Duno in a lightweight co-feature.

Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) is one of the most popular young boxers in the sport and at only 21 he has gained a large social media following and has the support of the Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Garcia demanded the fight with Romero Duno (21-2, 16 KOs) and wanted to prove to people that he wasn’t scared of the Filipino and wanted to knock him out.

The Victorville, CA native delivered on his promise because he knocked out Duno in one round and made it look easy.

The fight started with Duno charging Garcia with an aggressive body attack, but Garcia used his long reach and distance to keep Duno at bay.

Garcia admit Duno hurt him with an overhand punch but said he shook it off and realized he could take the power and built up his confidence.

The fight was target practice for Garcia as he tattooed Duno every time he rushed forward. Garcia ended the fight with a right hand that was followed up with a left hook that sent Duno to the canvas and the referee Tony Weeks waved it off the moment he saw a dizzy Duno struggle to get back on his feet.

The fight only lasted a round but it was one of the stand out moments of the night and showed under trainer Eddy Reynoso, Ryan Garcia is growing and getting better as a fighter.