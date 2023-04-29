BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold is billed as the biggest event in the company history and it will take place at the 1STBANK Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, April 29th.
A Free live stream preliminary undercard show will be broadcast on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube Page as well as on FITE TV.
Fan favorite “Platinum” Mike Perry will takes on former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event. In the co-main event former UFC star Chad “Money” Mendes who is 1-0 in BKFC will welcome former Bellator & UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to the world of Bare Knuckle Boxing.
BKFC 41 also features a women’s flyweight championship bout, current champ Christine Ferea puts her title on the line against former BKFC women’s champion “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings in what could be a fight of the night.
Hard hitting heavyweight Ben Rothwell returns to the ring against Josh Copeland and former light welterweight boxing champion “Mile High” Mike Alvarado makes his BKFC debut against James Brown.
The Free preliminary show will have three action packed bare knuckle bouts and the main card will have nine bouts.
BKFC 41 Main Fight Card
Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings
Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman
Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller
FREE Preliminary Card
Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold
The BKFC 41 Colorado Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold FREE live stream prelims on YouTube start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The BKFC 41 Pay-Per-View will begin right after the prelim show and starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will be available on FITE.TV and the BKFC.com website.