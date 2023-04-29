BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold is billed as the biggest event in the company history and it will take place at the 1STBANK Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, April 29th.

A Free live stream preliminary undercard show will be broadcast on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube Page as well as on FITE TV.

Fan favorite “Platinum” Mike Perry will takes on former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event. In the co-main event former UFC star Chad “Money” Mendes who is 1-0 in BKFC will welcome former Bellator & UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to the world of Bare Knuckle Boxing.

BKFC 41 also features a women’s flyweight championship bout, current champ Christine Ferea puts her title on the line against former BKFC women’s champion “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings in what could be a fight of the night.

Hard hitting heavyweight Ben Rothwell returns to the ring against Josh Copeland and former light welterweight boxing champion “Mile High” Mike Alvarado makes his BKFC debut against James Brown.

The Free preliminary show will have three action packed bare knuckle bouts and the main card will have nine bouts.

BKFC 41 Main Fight Card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

FREE Preliminary Card

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

The BKFC 41 Colorado Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold FREE live stream prelims on YouTube start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The BKFC 41 Pay-Per-View will begin right after the prelim show and starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will be available on FITE.TV and the BKFC.com website.

Like this: Like Loading...