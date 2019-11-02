Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno Fight Live Stream on DAZN

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev light heavyweight championship on November 2 will feature a co-main event Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno that could deliver fireworks of fistic action.

Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) is one of Golden Boy Promotions most popular young fighters. The California native has a large social media following and already selling out small venues with his loyal fanbase.

Garcia who campaigns at lightweight is eager to get his hands on a world title and wants to prove to the doubters that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. This is why he called out Filipino slugger Romero Duno.

Romero Duno (21-1, 15 KOs) comes from Cotabato City, Maguindanao Philippines and his nicknamed “Ruthless” because he really brings the pressure when he fights and refuses to back down.

Duno took a few shots at Garcia claiming the pretty boy Mexican-American boxer was afraid of him and scared to take the fight.

Garcia denied being scared and said he didn’t want to take a fight for low money and wanted to get paid what he was worth to take on a late replacement like Duno.

Garcia settled his contractual issues with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions and signed the contract to fight Duno for November 2.

Now that the fight is here, you will see who will prevail in this battle of young and hungry prospects. Both possess power and have speed, it will be a real Mexican vs Filipino type war.

Watch Canelo vs. Kovalev, Garcia vs. Duno, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT Live Stream online on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).