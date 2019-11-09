Watch Billy Joe Saunders vs Coceres, Devin Haney vs Alvarez Live on KSI vs Logan Paul 2

Before the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 main event, two world title fights will precede it, WBO super middleweight championship Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres and a WBC lightweight championship Devin Haney vs. Alfredo Santiago Alvarez.

Billy Joe Saunders is an undefeated two-weight division world champion, and he held the WBO middleweight title before moving up to 168 lbs to capture the WBO super middleweight strap.

Tonight on the undercard of the anticipated mega event between YouTube superstars KSI and Logan Paul, Saunders will make his first super middleweight title defense against tough Argentinian challenger Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

Saunders is a proud gypsy who also competed in the 2008 Olympic games Beijing, China representing Great Britain.

His main goal is to take on the best in and around his division, a crack at the Mexican superstar and newly crowned WBO light heavyweight champion Canelo Alvarez would be a dream fight for Saunders.

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney is only 20 years old but already a world champion, he will make the first title defense of his WBC belt against Puerto Rican Alfredo Santiago Alvarez.

Haney grew up in the Bay Area in California and was a highly praised amateur prospect but instead of trying to make the Olympic team he turned pro at 16 in Mexico and was carefully managed and guided by his father.

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Haney has the makings of the next American superstar. He is young, well spoken and can fight, if he keeps on winning and gets his name out there he could be as big as Floyd Mayweather.

The KSI vs Logan Paul 2 fight will take place in Downtown Los Angeles on November 9, 2019 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT.

The fight will be shown on DAZN in the USA, a live streaming service where you can watch sports anywhere on multiple devices and for Pay-Per-View on FITE.TV.