Watch BKFC 9: Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight II Fight Live Stream Online

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Biloxi, Mississippi for the much anticipated rematch between Artem Lobov and Jason Knight at BKFC 9 on November 16.

The fights will be live streamed online through FITE TV Pay-Per-View.

Artem Lobov the most popular fighter under the Bare Knuckle FC banner had an amazing back and forth slug fest in his debut against Jason Knight on April 6, 2019. Lobov went on to win the decision but the fight was so bloody it left both fighters with swollen, bloody and bruised faces.

Lobov and Knight are both former UFC fighters who made the transition to Bare Knuckle Boxing because they were intrigued by the rules and love to stand and bang.

Knight who also made his debut against Lobov, is ready to get revenge and the win over the Russian Hammer.

In Lobov’s second fight he fought bitter rival former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

The two fighters had bad blood stemming from the moment Malignaggi sparred Conor McGregor for his professional boxing debut versus Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Photos were leaked of Malignaggi being dropped by McGregor and this sent the former world boxing champion into a rage over what he deemed a broken unspoken rule of boxing, to never humiliate sparring partners in public.

Lobov who is good friends with McGregor offered to fight Malignaggi and the fight came to fruition under the bare knuckle boxing rules.

They finally fought on June 22, 2019 at BKFC 6 and Lobov beat Malignaggi by decision in what was the highest viewed event for the company.

BKFC 9 Fight Card

Main Event – Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight

Heavyweight Title Fight – Chase Sherman vs. Joey Beltran

Featherweight (145 lbs) – Johnny Bedford vs. “Felony” Charles Bennett

Female Bout (120 lbs) – Helen Peralta vs. Maia Kahunaele

Welterweight (170 lbs) – Harris Stephenson vs. Kenny Licea

Light Heavyweight (205 lbs) – Chris Sarro vs. John McAllister

Catchweight (165 lbs) Kaleb Harris vs. Jeff Chiffens

Catchweight (150 lbs) Adam Pellerano vs. Joe Pegg

Light Heavyweight (205 lbs) – Adrian Miles vs. Wes Combs

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2019 – 9PM ET, 6 PM PT

