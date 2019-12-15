UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Holloway vs. Volkanovski Live Stream PPV on ESPN

UFC 245 is the most stacked Pay-Per-View event of the year with three world title fights on the card headlined by the UFC welterweight showdown between champion Kamaru Usman vs. interim title holder Colby Covington. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have exchanged verbal barbs for the past two years and finally the two title holders will square off in the octagon for the rightful claim of UFC welterweight champion.

Usman won the title when he beat long reigning champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 and after the fight he was called out by interim champion Colby Covington who won the interim belt agaisnt Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

The fight will pit two collegiate level wrestlers against each other in a bad blood showdown that will surely bring out the best of each fighter.

The co-main event features Hawaiian Featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway defending his title against Australian contender and former rugby player Alexander Volkanovski.

The greatest female fighter in the world Amanda “Lioness” Nunes will defend her bantamweight title in a rematch against Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes holds two titles and is part of the exclusive double-champion group. She knocked out Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to claim the women’s bantamweight title and moved up in weight to 145 lbs to face the most feared female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, she shocked the world and knocked out Cyborg in the first round with ease.

Also on the card is former UFC and WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo making his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes.

WEC legend Urijah “California Kid” Faber goes down to 135 pounds to take on the rising star and top level striker Petr Yan in the opening bout.

UFC 245 Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Kamaru Usman (Champ) vs. Colby Covington

Featherweight Championship – Max Holloway (Champ) vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Amanda Nunes (Champ) vs. Germaine de Randamie

Bantamweight – Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Bantamweight – Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

December 14, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT Live Stream on ESPN PPV.

