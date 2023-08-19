Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank takes place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, and a FREE four fight live stream preliminary card will air before the main card on DAZN.

Undefeated flyweight Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) won the Gold Medal for Great Britain at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan and he is on the fast track to title contention since turning pro.

Yafai will take on experienced veteran fighter Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) of Sheffield in a 10-round flyweight main event.

The co-main event of the evening will feature unbeaten Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) taking on Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

On the Free fight prelim card lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan will make his professional boxing debut against Michel Gonxhe and bantamweight Sahil Khan is also making his pro debut on the card and he will face Sean Jackson. Undefeated Aaron Bowen will also see action on the prelims against Wilmer Baron in a middleweight bout set for 6-rounds. Muhammad Mustafa Ali another exciting young unbeaten prospect takes on Francisco Rodriguez 4-round super bantamweight bout.

Main Card

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank

Welterweight – Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Conah Walker

Heavyweight – Solomon Dacres vs. Chris Thompson

Super Lightweight – Khaleel Majid vs. Alessandro Fersula

Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Preliminary Undercard

Lightweight – Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Michel Gonxhe

Middleweight – Aaron Bowen vs. Wilmer Baron

Bantamweight – Sahil Khan vs. Sean Jackson

Super Bantamweight – Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Francisco Rodriguez

Watch the Before The Bell: Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, August 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT on YouTube.



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

