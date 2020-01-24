Danny Garcia: If Pacquiao fights Spence, I’m moving up to junior middleweight

Former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia is ready to go toe to toe with Ivan Redkach at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday night.

The hard hitting welterweight told media during the pre-fight press event that he may not be at 147 lbs much longer because it’s getting harder on his body to make the weight.

He feels he can compete in the junior middleweight division and can become a three-division world champion.

First he must get passed Ivan Redkach a former lightweight fighter out of the Ukraine who moved up to welterweight and is now trained by Jack Mosley the father of hall of famer “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

“I wanna win this fight [versus Ivan Redkach], then I want to fight one more at 147 and get a world title and then I want to go to 154 to start a new journey,” Garcia said of his future plans.

Garcia insist that he is not going to wait around 147 too long unless he lands a lucrative fight with Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence next.

“If I’m guaranteed a big fight, I’m going to stay at 147, but like for instance if Manny [Pacquiao] and [Errol] Spence fight and I don’t get it I might as well go up and start a new journey,” said Garcia.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao is still one of the biggest draws in boxing, and most fighters are willing to go up or down a division to face the Filipino ring for a huge payday.

Pacquiao currently holds the WBA welterweight belt after beating Keith Thurman on July of 2019. Spence owns the IBF and WBC belts, he beat Shawn Porter in September for the WBC title.

The Philly fighter also said rematches against welterweight rivals Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter could happen at junior middleweight since both fighters are big for the welterweight division.

“There is no reason for me to be at 147 because I could always fight [Keith] Thurman on [Shawn] Porter at 154,” expressed Garcia.

Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach will air on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME.

