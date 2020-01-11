Watch Jaime Munguia vs Spike O’Sullivan Live Stream on DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions heads to the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas with a fun night of boxing action in the lone star state. Tonight’s event will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Undefeated young Mexican star Jaime Munguia will headline the event against Irish slugger Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in a middleweight contest.

WBC and WBO women’s super middleweight world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn will defend her titles against undefeated Mexican contender Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez in the co-main event.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Hector Tanajara of San Antonio steps up big time when he takes on former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos of Mexico in a 10-round bout.

WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) is making his middleweight debut tonight and he wants to see if the jump in division will help his performance inside the ring.

The 23-year-old Munguia became a world champion in his first title fight in 2018 when he took on champion Sadam Ali for the WBO 154-pound title. On paper boxing experts felt Ali would win because of his experience and little was known of the Mexican prospect Munguia. The fight ended up being a shocker with Munguia hurting and stopping the Brooklyn boxer to become a world champion.

Spike O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs) has never tasted championship glory. The 35-year-old Irish native is a tough challenger and his three professional losses all came against top boxers, Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr. and David Lemieux.

If O’Sullivan can upset the hard hitting Munguia it would bring new light to his boxing career and prove that he still has what it takes to compete for a world title.

American unified female super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs) is going to be in against a very tough hard hitting challenger when she takes on Mexican Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez (12-0-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Jimenez is a knockout puncher with 69 percent of her wins coming by way of knockout, Crews-Dezurn has only 2 KO’s in her 7 pro fights, but she feels she can hit just as hard if not harder than Jimenez.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Spike O’Sullivan

Female Super Middleweight Championship – Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Alejandra Jimenez (WBC/WBO Title)

Lightweight – Hector Tanajara vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Super Flyweight – Joshua Franco vs. Jose Burgos

Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 7:00PM ET/PT on DAZN.

