Top Rank Boxing: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Live Stream on ESPN+

ESPN Press Release – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his belts against heavy-hitting British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs). Beterbiev, boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, will be fighting professionally in the United Kingdom for the first time. Beterbiev ended his amateur career in London at the 2012 Olympic Games.

In addition to this action-packed championship, the undercard will feature Artem Dalakian (21-0,15 KOs) squaring off against David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) in a riveting 12-rounder for the WBA Flyweight World Championship.

Calling the action on Saturday night will be Bernardo Osuna, Hall of Famer Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev (Champ) vs. Anthony Yarde (IBF/WBC/WBO Titles)

Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode

Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian (Champion) vs. David Jimenez (WBA Title)

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna

Top Rank Presents: Unified Light Heavyweight World Championship Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT.

